Brady throws five TDs as Buccaneers rout Falcons

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady en route to a five touchdown performace as the Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons 48-25 in Florida

Los Angeles (AFP)

Tom Brady tossed five touchdown passes Sunday and Mike Edwards returned two fourth quarter interceptions for scores as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 48-25 on Sunday.

Brady completed 24 of 36 passes for 276 yards Sunday and has thrown for nine TDs in the first two contests. Ten different receivers have caught at least one pass, with Mike Evans grabbing five for 75 yards against the Falcons.

Brady out-duelled Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who finished 35 of 46 for 300 yards and two scores, but also tossed three interceptions in front of a crowd of 63,600 at Tampa, Florida.

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley caught seven passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Tampa Bay pulled away in the fourth quarter when Brady threw a 12-yard touchdown to Chris Godwin with just over nine minutes remaining.

Edwards intercepted Matt Ryan less than 90 seconds later and took it 31 yards into the end zone to make it 41-25. Edwards sealed the outcome with just over four minutes left with a 15-yard interception return.

