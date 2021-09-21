Aaron Jones says pendant with father's ashes found

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones celebrates one of his four touchdowns during Monday's win over Detroit

Green Bay (United States) (AFP)

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones said Tuesday a pendant containing his father's ashes which was feared lost during the Packers' victory over the Detroit Lions has been found.

Jones, who scored four touchdowns during Green Bay's 35-17 win over the Lions at Lambeau Field on Monday, revealed after the game that a necklace he had been wearing in honor of his late father had been lost.

However Jones tweeted on Tuesday that the pendant -- in the shape of a football, with some of his father's ashes inside -- had been found by trainer Bryan Engel.

"Found at 1:45am. Thank you to our trainer Bryan 'Flea' Engel I’m forever grateful," wrote Jones, whose father Alvin died in April after contracting Covid-19.

Monday's victory over the Lions was the first time Jones had played a game at Lambeau field without his father in attendance.

Jones finished the game with with 115 total yards including 67 rushing yards and 48 receiving en route to four touchdowns.

