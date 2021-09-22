Wild ink top scorer Kaprizov to five-year deal

Russian forward Kirill Kaprizov ended six months of often contentious contract talks with the Minnesota Wild by signing a whopping five year, $45 million deal

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Forward Kirill Kaprizov, who was the near unanimous winner of the league's Rookie of the Year Award last season, has re-signed with the Minnesota Wild, the club announced on Tuesday.

The five-year, $45 million deal locks up the Calder Memorial Trophy winner through at least the 2025-26 season.

The 24-year-old Russian led all NHL rookies in goals and points last season with 27 goals and 51 points in 55 games. He received 99 of 100 first-place votes.

The Wild are expected to make a run at the playoffs and Kaprizov is a big piece of their puzzle. He played six seasons in the KHL before joining the Wild and there was talk he might return to Russia if the two sides couldn't work out a deal.

The new contract comes just one day before the Wild are set to opening training camp for the 2021-22 season.

Kaprizov won a gold medal with the Olympics Athletes from Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics and is expected to play for his country at the men's Olympic hockey tournament in February in Beijing, China.

© 2021 AFP