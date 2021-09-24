Ten-man Bayern win at Fuerth to open three-point Bundesliga lead

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich opened a three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table on Friday with a 3-1 win at bottom side Greuther Fuerth despite being a man down for most of the second-half after Benjamin Pavard was sent off.

First-half goals by Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich put Bayern 2-0 up before Pavard was shown a straight red card just three minutes into the second-half.

Fuerth midfielder Sebastian Griesbeck scored an own goal before the hosts pulled one back when replacement striker Cedric Itten scored to delight the sell-out 11,730-strong home crowd.

© 2021 AFP