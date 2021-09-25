PSG see off Montpellier to maintain perfect start to season

Idrissa Gueye scored Paris Saint-Germain's first goal in their 2-0 win over Montpellier.

Paris Saint-Germain notched up their eighth consecutive win in Ligue 1 on Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over Montpellier at the Parc des Princes.

Shorn of Lionel Messi's wonders due to injury, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino nevertheless fielded nearly 500 million euros worth of attacking talent in the shape of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria.

Both Neymar and Mbappé spurned chances within the first five minutes as the hosts piled on the pressure in front of their raucous faithful.

But for all the front line flair, it was the defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye who broke the deadlock in the 14th minute.

The Senegal international allowed Di Maria's pass from the right to run across his body and his left foot shot flew into the top right hand corner of Jonas Omlin's goal.

PSG failed to capitalise on the advantage despite hogging possession.

A second goal nearly came just before half-time. Ander Herrera cracked a shot against the crossbar and Neymar dispensed with his usual jinks to unleash a powerful drive from outside the penalty area that Olmos palmed away.

A flurry around the Montpellier penalty area mid-way through the second-half almost brought PSG's second.

First, Mbappé rounded Olmost but lost his balance as he tried to guide the ball into the empty net.

It was then Neymar's turn to miss after chesting the ball down in the box and poking it wide of the far post.

PSG were warned about such profligacy minutes later when goalkeeper Keylor Navas had to get down quickly to collect Valère Germain's header.

Montepellier boss Olivier Dall'Oglio - sensing a chance to steal a point - sent on three substitutes to press for the late equaliser.

But it was Julian Draxler - on for Di Maria - who delivered the coup de grace with his first touch of the ball.

Neymar's throgh ball found the Germany international unmarked on the right hadn side of the penalty area and he rammed a shot through Olmos.

Coupled with the 1-1 stalemate between Lyon and Lorient, the victory left PSG 10 points clear of Marseille who have played six games.

