Freiburg down Augsburg to stay unbeaten in Bundesliga

Berlin (AFP)

Champions Bayern Munich and Freiburg remain the only unbeaten teams in the Bundesliga after the club from Germany's Black Forest beat Augsburg 3-0 at home on Sunday in the last game at their Schwarzwald Stadion ground.

The hosts dominated struggling Augsburg with defender Lukas Kuebler, striker Lucas Hoeler and Italian deadball specialist Vincenzo Grifo grabbing the goals.

Kuebler gave the hosts the lead after just six minutes, sweeping home the rebound from a tight angle after the visitors' captain Christian Guenter had his shot parried.

Hoeler doubled the lead when he beat two men before chipping advancing Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz for a superb goal.

Grifo made it 3-0 after 34 minutes when he sent Gikiewicz the wrong way from the penalty sport.

It was Freiburg's last game at the Schwarzwald Stadion, where the club has been based since 1954, before moving into a new state-of-the-art stadium.

Bayern enjoy a three-point lead at the top of the table after winning 3-1 at Greuther Fuerth on Friday despite having had defender Benjamin Pavard sent off.

Freiburg are also unbeaten under head coach Christian Streich as their record of three wins and three draws lifts them to fifth in the table.

They are level on 12 points with fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund, who crashed to a shock 1-0 defeat at Moenchengladbach on Saturday without injured star striker Erling Braut Haaland and captain Marco Reus.

Bochum remain second from bottom in the table after a goalless draw at home to Stuttgart earlier on Sunday.

