Hurkacz wins third title of 2021 in Metz

Metz (France) (AFP)

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz won his third title of 2021 on Sunday when he defeated Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 in the Metz ATP final.

World number 13 Hurkacz, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in July, added the French tournament to triumphs at Delray Beach and the Miami Masters earlier this season.

"Pablo is an amazing player, so playing against him in the final here is something special," said top seed Hurkacz who didn't drop a set all week.

"I needed to raise my level to play my best to be able to compete with him and today I came out on top and I am super, super happy about this."

Hurkacz, 24, who also defeated former world number one Andy Murray on his way to the Metz title, is still in with a chance of reaching the season-ending ATP Finals to be held in Turin from November 14-21.

