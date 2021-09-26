Tucker's monster kick makes history as Ravens down Lions

Justin Tucker is hoisted aloft by team-mates after kicking the longest field goal in NFL history to clinch a 19-17 win for Baltimore over Detroit on Sunday

Los Angeles (AFP)

Justin Tucker booted the Baltimore Ravens to victory over the Detroit Lions with the longest field goal in NFL history on Sunday, sealing a dramatic 19-17 win.

Tucker's monstrous 66-yard effort with three seconds remaining bounced off the crossbar and over at Detroit's Ford Field to complete a thrilling win for the Ravens.

The long-range effort surpassed the previous longest field goal in NFL history, a successful 64-yard attempt by Matt Prater in 2013.

"When it went off his foot, I thought it had a chance," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the win.

"He's the best kicker in NFL history."

Tucker's winning field goal was his fourth of the day -- he had also made successful kicks from 36, 50 and 32 yards.

The Lions had taken the lead with just over one minute remaining at 17-16 after Ryan Santoso's 35-yard field goal.

The win saw the Ravens improve to 2-1 in the AFC North, just behind the Cincinnati Bengals downed the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 in other early action on Sunday.

In Kansas City, Justin Herbert threw for four touchdowns to win a thrilling duel with Patrick Mahomes as the Los Angeles Chargers upset the Chiefs 30-24.

The Chiefs slumped to their second consecutive defeat of the season after Herbert and a fired-up Chargers defense claimed victory in a tense divisional tussle at Arrowhead Stadium.

Herbert threw for 281 yards with 26 completions and no interceptions to complete a win that leaves the Chiefs bottom of the AFC West after three games.

The rampant Chargers defense harried the Chiefs into three turnovers on their opening three drives as Herbert tossed touchdowns to Keenan Allen and Austin Ekler to put the visitors 14-0 ahead.

The Chiefs finally got on the board with a Harrison Butker field goal from 14 yards before Mahomes made touchdown passes to Jody Fortson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to put Kansas City 17-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Herbert's 20 yard pass to Mike Williams restored the Chargers lead at 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Mahomes then launched a 12-play 72-yard drive for a Mecole Hardman touchdown with 6:43 remaining to make it 24-21.

Tristan Vizcaino's 24-yard field goal tied it up at 24-24 but with plenty of time remaining the stage looked set for Mahomes to lead a game-winning drive.

However a long attempted pass for Travis Kelce on 3rd down was picked off by safety Alohi Gilman and the Chargers took over. That left Herbert free to find Williams for the receiver's second touchdown of the game to make it 30-24.

Bungled clock management from the Chargers allowed Mahomes one last attempt to find a winning touchdown with 32 seconds left on the clock. The Chiefs quarterback failed to connect with three deep passes however as the Chargers took the win.

