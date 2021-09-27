Youngs and Lawrence pull out of England training camp

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Ben Youngs and Ollie Lawrence have withdrawn from England's training camp, the Rugby Football Union announced Monday.

England coach Eddie Jones selected a 45-man training group to gather together for three days ahead of the November internationals at home to Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

The squad met on Sunday and will train again on Tuesday before returning to their clubs.

Leicester scrum-half Youngs, a veteran of 109 Tests, left the camp due to what the RFU termed a "minor thigh injury" in the Premiership game against Gloucester, while Worcester centre Lawrence is unwell.

© 2021 AFP