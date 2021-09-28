Brady jokes about putting dad 'in a home' over Patriots remarks

Tom Brady had a jokey warning for his father over recent comments about his departure from the New England Patriots

Los Angeles (AFP)

Tom Brady has given his father a light-hearted warning after recent comments concerning the circumstances of his son's departure from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady's father -- Tom Brady Sr. -- stoked intrigue last week after saying he felt vindicated seeing his son win the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay, hinting at a possible rift with Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

But Brady Sr's comments earned a playful rebuke from his NFL superstar son, who is preparing for an emotional return to New England this weekend as the Buccaneers travel to Foxborough.

Speaking on his Let's Go! podcast, Brady, 44, emphasised his father's views did not reflect his own thoughts.

"I've actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say, and it's really all that I have to say on the subject," Brady said.

"Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO, who should know better at this point in his life, don't necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr.

"So furthermore, should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Junior reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will. That's all I have to say."

Brady swiftly clarified his father, was the "greatest dad in the world."

"He's the most loving, caring, honest man in the world and without him there's no way I'd be in the position that I'm in," the seven-time Super Bowl champion said.

