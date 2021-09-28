Home hero Matsuyama to headline US PGA Tour event in Japan

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan will play in the Zozo Championship in October

Tokyo (AFP)

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will play in the US PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Japan next month, organisers said Tuesday, headlining a strong field including Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

Home favourite Matsuyama finished runner-up to Tiger Woods in 2019 in the inaugural edition of the tournament -- Japan's first US PGA Tour event -- which was moved to California last year because of coronavirus.

Matsuyama will be joined at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, east of Tokyo, by Tokyo Olympic champion Schauffele and twice major winner Morikawa, as well as Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler among the 78-man field.

The $9.95 million Zozo Championship, to be held October 21-24, is the only tournament surviving on this year's US PGA Tour "Asian Swing" after events in China and South Korea fell victim to the pandemic.

"Playing at home is always a treat as I'm competing in the US for most parts of the year," Matsuyama, who became Japan's first Masters champion in April, said.

"Being the only PGA Tour tournament in Japan, I hope to become the first Japanese golfer to win this event and I will give everything that I've got to challenge for a victory."

The Zozo Championship was launched to great fanfare in 2019, with Woods thrilling huge crowds.

The 15-time major winner finished three strokes clear of Matsuyama, with Rory McIlroy third.

Last year's winner, at Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, was Patrick Cantlay, who finished one stroke ahead of Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

