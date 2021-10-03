German outsider Torquator Tasso wins 100th running of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

German jockey Rene Piechulek crosses the finish line on Torquator Tasso to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Paris (AFP)

German outsider Torquator Tasso won the 100th running of France's most iconic race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, on Sunday to spring one of the biggest shocks in its history.

Rene Piechulek gave the 69/1 winner a dream ride to overhaul Irish runner Tarnawa, with English raider Hurricane Lane third.

Torquator Tasso's victory -- the first for Germany since Danedream in 2011 -- rivals that of fellow German runner Star Appeal who won the 1975 edition at odds of 118/1.

"This is mega, this is beautiful, it is beautiful," gasped trainer Marcel Weiss.

Piechulek, who has ridden the winner to three victories in four rides, was overjoyed.

"He was super relaxed throughout the race and once we reached the finishing straight he hit top gear," said Piechulek, who received the trophy from Princess Anne.

Torquator Tasso cost just 24,000 euros as a yearling, a fraction of the amounts spent on several of his rivals. He repaid that sum handsomely -- for winning the Arc his owner received a cheque for 2.86 million euros ($3.31 million).

However with heavy rain having fallen he took full advantage and put a top-class field to the sword.

Epsom Derby winner Adayar had set the pace but he found little when challenged by stablemate Hurricane Lane.

The latter looked set to become the first English St Leger winner to add the Arc in the same year until Christophe Soumillon came at him on Tarnawa.

However, flashing down the outside came Piechulek and it was he who raised his finger to the crowd in victory -- and the German national anthem rang out.

