Sinner wins second successive Sofia title to boost ATP Finals bid

Best defence: Jannik Sinner has won the Sofia title back-to-back

Advertising Read more

Sofia (AFP)

Italy's Jannik Sinner swept past French veteran Gael Monfils to successfully defend his Sofia title on Sunday and boost his chances of reaching the ATP Finals.

Top seed Sinner, 20, won 6-3, 6-4 to claim his fourth career title as he sights a spot in the season-ending ATP finale to be staged in Turin from November 14-21.

"The level was high today," Sinner who on Monday will move into 10th place in the race for the eight-man Turin field.

"We had long, long rallies and it was physical as well. I am happy to be the winner here in Sofia again.

"It was the best match I have played this week because I had to."

Sinner has now won three titles in 2021 after success in the Great Ocean Road Open and Washington.

© 2021 AFP