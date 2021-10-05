Kylian dollar question: Mbappé suggests a future with Messi and Neymar at PSG

Kylian Mbappé (right) said he could leave Paris Saint Germain in the summer despite playing with Lionel Messi (left) and Neymar (centre).

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé hinted he might be tempted to stay at the club despite agitating for a move last summer to Real Madrid.

Mbappé, 22, was the subject of a 160 million euro bid from the Spanish giants.

But PSG bosses refused to countenance a deal and told the France international he would have to remain until the end of the 2021/22 season when he can leave for free.

“I’ve been fine with that,” said Mbappé in an interview with the French sports newspaper L’Equipe.

“I’m playing for one of the best teams in the world and I’m playing at a place where I’ve been happy for four years.”

During the summer, PSG’s owners brought in Lionel Messi from Barcelona to add more heft to a forward line containing Neymar - the world’s most expensive footballer - and the Argentina international Angel Di Maria.

Messi’s arrival, Mbappé said, had not changed his mind about moving.

“I’d like to experience something different,” he added. “I’ve been playing in France for six or seven years and I have given everything that I could … and I think I’ve not done too badly.”

In May, Neymar signed a new contract reported to be worth 30 million euros a year to remain at PSG until 2025.

If Mbappé were to stay in the French capital and add to his nine trophies, he would expect to command similar sums.

"I've been in football long enough to know that things can change from day to day," Mbappé said.

"If someone had told me that Messi was going to play at PSG ... I would never have believed it. So you really don't know what's going to happen."

PSG's Qatari owners do expect him though to link up with Neymar and Messi to fire the club to glory in the Champions League.

Under Thomas Tuchel, PSG reached the final in 2020 where they lost to Bayern Munich.

Under Tuchel's replacement, Mauricio Pochettino, they were beaten in the semi-final in 2021 by Manchester City who subsequently lost in the final to a Tuchel-led Chelsea side.

On Thursday, Mbappé is expected to lead France's attack in the Nations League semi-final against Belgium in Turin.

"The national team needs to rediscover its mojo," Mbappé added.

"And we need to play well and win. If we were to beat Belgium and get past Italy or Spain in the final, that would send out a powerful message."

