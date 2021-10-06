Koepka, DeChambeau to face off in Vegas 'The Match'

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau at last month's Ryder Cup. The rivals will go head-to-head in Las Vegas next month

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will take their rivalry onto the course when they go head-to-head in the latest installment of golf's "The Match" next month.

The American duo -- who have been sparring throughout the season -- will face off in a 12-hole event at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on November 26 to coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday, organisers said in a statement.

"Finally what the world has been waiting to see," DeChambeau wrote on Twitter.

The event is the latest incarnation of the match play golf event which was first held in 2018 when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson went head-to-head for a $9 million prize.

DeChambeau and Koepka's rivalry has rumbled on since 2019, when Koepka made complaints about DeChambeau's slow play.

But it was ramped up in May this year, when Koepka couldn't hide his annoyance after DeChambeau photobombed him during an interview following the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau meanwhile was subsequently subjected to taunts of "Brooksie" by golf fans at tournaments, prompting PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan to issue a warning about fan behaviour at future events.

The two major-winners put their differences aside for the USA's victorious Ryder Cup campaign, however, with captain Steve Stricker later revealing the duo had even asked to be paired together.

"Do does this mean we're having 'Friendsgiving'?" Koepka tweeted late Tuesday after the announcement of the DeChambeau showdown.

© 2021 AFP