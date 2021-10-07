NHL Canadiens goalie Price steps aside to seek treatment

Goalie Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens is stepping back from hockey to seek treatment, the NHL team announces

Montreal (AFP)

Montreal Canadiens' star goalie Carey Price is taking a short break from the National Hockey League to seek unspecified treatment, the NHL team said Thursday.

Team manager Marc Bergevin told a news conference Price would enter the NHL player assistance program for "a minimum of 30 days" but expected he would be back with the club this season.

He said he learned of Price's leave on Wednesday, saying it "caught me off guard," adding that "to go and look for help shows a lot of courage."

No details were provided.

Price's wife Angela, meanwhile, posted a photo of him and their three children on Instagram, saying "there can be a path to light for anyone who is struggling."

"No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first, not just by saying it, but by showing up and doing the work to get better," she wrote.

The 34-year-old goalie has been recovering from recent knee surgery.

With Price in the net, the Canadiens reached their first NHL Stanley Cup Final in 28 years last June before being clobbered by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

No Canadian team has won the NHL crown since Montreal in 1993, but the Canadiens have won a record 24 NHL titles.

The Canadiens are set to open their 2021-2022 season on October 13 in Toronto.

