Tearful Olympic ski jump champion Lundby out of Beijing Games

Paris (AFP)

Reigning Olympic ski jump champion Maren Lundby of Norway on Thursday tearfully withdrew from next year's Games in Beijing, claiming her "body has changed".

"Ski jumping is a sport with a lot of demands, weight is part of it. My body has changed naturally lately and for this reason I don't want to sacrifice everything to be at the best level in Beijing," the 27-year-old told NRK TV.

"It's a difficult decision to make, because I would like to jump, but this season, it doesn't work."

The two-time world champion added that her priority if to "feel good in terms of (her) health".

As well as a 2018 Olympic gold medal and world championships in 2019 and 2021, Lundby has 30 World Cup wins.

