Benzema still dreaming of Balon d'Or

Madrid (AFP)

Real Madrid's on-form striker Karim Benzema has been dreaming of winning the Ballon d'Or since he was a little boy, he told Spanish daily AS in an interview published on Saturday.

Benzema was selected on the long list of 30 for the 2021 Ballon d'Or on Friday a day after scoring as France beat Belgium 3-2 and make the Nations League final.

"I've been dreaming of winning it since I was a kid, we all do, all professional players," said Benzema.

"So I've been doing everything possible and will continue to do so, because I hope to win it and fullfil my childhood dream."

With nine goals in eight games for Madrid this season Benzema has flowered since Cristiano Ronaldo moved on two years ago.

"What is important is that people enjoy my football and that I feel happy and proud.

"There are strikers these days playing very well into their 30s and scoring many goals," said Benzema, who will be 34 in December.

"Modern football allows for that," he said.

"It's always a pleasure to be named on this list of the top 30 players, and I'll keep it in my a corner of my mind as an objective in the big matches."

France tackle Spain on Sunday in the Nations League final.

"I'm sure it'll be a huge final. Spain are a young team, but a very talented one. I just hope above all that it's a great game," he said.

