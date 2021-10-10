Atlanta's Fried dominant as Braves level MLB series with Brewers

General view inside of American Family Field prior to the Atlanta Braves' victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of their National League Division Series

Atlanta's Max Fried pitched six strong innings and Austin Riley homered as the Braves blanked the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 to level their Major League Baseball playoff series on Saturday.

The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in each of the last three innings, but the Braves bullpen held on to send the best-of-five National League division series back to Atlanta tied at one game apiece.

Fried gave up three hits and struck out nine without surrendering a walk.

Willy Adames hit a two-out double off Fried in the sixth, but Fried struck out Eduard Escobar to end the danger.

"It's a really good team over there, so you just want to try to stay on top and keep them off balance," Fried said.

Atlanta took a 2-0 lead in the third inning off The Braves pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

Jorge Soler hit a one-out double and scored on Freddie Freeman's single to right.

Ozzie Albies drove in Freeman with a double and the Braves made it 3-0 in the sixth when Riley belted a solo homer.

"One-one going home, I like our chances," Riley said.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be hoping to say the same thing after their Saturday game in San Francisco.

The reigning World Series champions fell 4-0 to the Giants in game one of their NL division series on Friday.

