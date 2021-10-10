Brown's milestone game helps Brady's Bucs down Dolphins

Tampa Bay's Antonio Brown celebrates after his record-setting day helped the Bucs to a 45-17 NFL victory over the Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles (AFP)

Tampa Bay receiver Antonio Brown's record-setting day helped Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to a 45-17 NFL victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

There was no let down for the Super Bowl champion Bucs as they returned home after Brady's emotional win against his old team, New England, in Massachusetts last week.

Brady completed 30-of-41 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns.

Two of those were to Brown, who became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 900 receptions when he made his first catch on Sunday, off a 10-yard first-quarter toss from Brady.

Brown, 33, reached the mark in his 143rd NFL game to beat Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, who did it over 149 games in a 13-season career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Evans also caught two touchdown passes for the Bucs, who trailed the Dolphins 10-7 in the first quarter before Brown and Brady heated up.

On a third and three yards play from their own 37-yard line, Brown beat Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard up the middle, caught a short pass from Brady and raced for a 62-yard touchdown.

In the second quarter Tampa Bay capped a 77-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Brown in the end zone.

The Bucs improved to 4-1 as they head into a Thursday game at Philadelphia.

In other early games, Matt Ryan completed 33-of-45 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns to spark the Atlanta Falcons over the New York Jets 27-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns while Najee Harris ran for 122 yards and a touchdown to lead Pittsburgh over visiting Denver 27-19.

Greg Joseph kicked a 54-yard field goal on the final play to give Minnesota a 19-17 home victory over winless Detroit.

Tennessee's Derrick Henry ran 29 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns to power the Titans to a 37-19 victory at winless Jacksonville.

"It wasn't pretty but it was beautiful," Henry said. "We did what we needed to do to win the game.

"I was sticking with my reads, taking what the defense would give me and eventually something had to give."

The Patriots bounced back from their loss to the Bucs.

Nick Folk kicked a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to give the New England Patriots a 25-22 victory at Houston.

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 25-22 over-time triumph at Cincinnati.

It wasn't decided until after five consecutive missed field goals starting with 2:12 to play in the fourth quarter, Mason Crosby finally connecting on a 49-yarder after three misses to win for Green Bay (4-1).

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to hospital after the game with a possible throat contusion, a team spokesman said.

Burrow completed the game, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

