Hungary fans clash with police during England qualifier

London (AFP)

Hungary hooligans clashed with police and stewards at Wembley during Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against England.

Just moments after kick-off, trouble flared among the pocket of around 1,000 Hungarians in one corner of Wembley.

Dozens of Hungary supporters charged at stewards, who were forced to retreat before police wielding batons arrived on the scene.

The fighting continued for several minutes before riot police finally restored order in the stands and the stadium concourse.

Police had taken extra security measures in a bid to avoid problems with the notoriously violent Hungarian ultras, but their attempt to keep the peace was clearly unsuccessful.

Hungary's supporters also booed when England players took the knee before kick-off and held up a banner protesting against the anti-racism gesture.

It was not the first time Hungary fans had caused problems during their meetings with England in the qualifying campaign.

England's 4-0 win in Budapest in September was marred by racist chants from Hungarians aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.

Missiles were also thrown at England's players at the Puskas Arena.

Hungary were ordered to play two home FIFA competition matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, following the racist behaviour.

UEFA had already told Hungary to play one game behind closed doors following racist abuse from supporters and homophobic banners in the stands during their Euro 2020 matches in Budapest.

Wembley had also been the scene of shocking crowd disorder just months ago when England's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy in July was marred by ticketless fans storming the gates to gain entry.

Thousands of fans managed to break through Wembley's under-staffed security cordon before the final, while drunken supporters caused havoc outside the stadium hours before kick-off.

