Christmas holiday games come to France to accommodate 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Two Ligue 1 matches will be held during the Christmas holidays in 2022 in France in order to compensate for the six-week break for the World Cup in Qatar.

It's long been a feature of the English game but next year football matches during the Christmas and New Year holidays will head to France after the country's football chiefs unveiled two games for the festive season to relaunch the domestic calendar following a six-week pause for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Advertising Read more

Traditionally, the French professional game closes down just before Christmas and resumes early in the new year.

In 2020/21, matches were played until 23 December before a pause until 6 January.

In 2021/22, the teams will battle away until 22 December and return from 7 January 2022.

The World Cup normally takes place during June and July. But the 32-team extravaganza was moved to late November to avoid the intense heat during the summer in Qatar.

The final will be played on 18 December at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

Ten days after the showdown, France's top flight will resume with the 16th game of the season and on 1 January, the 17th game will be played.

Like the 2021/22 season, the action for the 2022/2023 campaign starts in early August.

However, it will finish on 4 June, two weeks later than the last round of matches in the 2021/22 season.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe