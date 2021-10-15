Basilashvili upsets second seed Tsitsipas at Indian Wells

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia hits a forehand return to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their quarter-final match at the Indian Wells tennis tournament in the California desert

Indian Wells (United States) (AFP)

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas was ousted in the quarter-finals at the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Friday, falling 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to the 29th seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

Basilashvili beat Tsitsipas for the first time in three career meetings and recorded his first win over a world number three player.

He defeated Roger Federer earlier this year en route to the Doha title, but the Swiss great's ranking at the time had fallen in the wake of injuries.

Basilashvili moves to the semis, where he will play either Taylor Fritz or third seeded Alexander Zverev, who take the court later in the day.

Basilashvili had never won a round in Indian Wells until this year's tournament.

"I was under stress. My energy level was going up and down but I am happy with the way it ended and I kept my energy level up," said Basilashvili, the son of a Georgian national ballet dancer. "At the end I was really tired but I was physically able to stay on the court."

Tsitsipas blasted 10 aces but made two double faults and was undone by unforced errors in the two hour, 10 minute match on the main stadium.

