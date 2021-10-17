Basilashvili books spot in ATP Indian Wells final

Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili hits a forehand against Taylor Fritz of the United States during their match at the ATP Indian Wells in Southern California

Indian Wells (United States) (AFP)

Nikoloz Basilashvili booked his spot in the ATP Indian Wells Masters final, defeating American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 on Saturday to post one of the biggest wins of his career.

Basilashvilli will next play another surprise finalist the 21st seeded Cameron Norrie, who eased past Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the day.

The 29th seeded Basilashvili is gunning for his third ATP title of the season after triumphs in Doha and Munich.

He clinched the semi-final win over crowd favourite Fritz on the fourth match point, hammering a forehand winner that froze the American in his tracks.

"It is an unbelievable feeling," the 29-year-old Basilashvili said. "I am super happy. I was nervous and stressed. I got very tight but I just tried to focus on the game.

"When you focus the stress goes away. I know I can play good tennis I just have to not get too tight."

Basilashvili saved three set points to take the opening set in a tiebreaker.

The players stayed on serve throughout the match until the seventh game of the second set when Basilashvili got the break to go ahead 4-3.

