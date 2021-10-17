Chiefs rally for gritty win over Washington, Jags end skid

Digging deep: Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw in the Chiefs' 31-13 NFL victory over the Washington Football Team

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Kansas City Chiefs "dug down deep" for a 31-13 come-from-behind NFL victory over the Washington Football Team that moved them back to .500 for the NFL season on Sunday.

A week after the Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season's American Conference title game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 32-of-47 passes for a season-high 397 yards and put together three second-half touchdown drives.

Mahomes threw for two touchdowns -- atoning for two first-half interceptions -- and Darrell Williams ran for 62 yards and two touchdowns as the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the second half.

"Guys just dug down deep," Mahomes said. "We've been battling adversity all season long. The first half was like that, but guys dug down deep in that second half.

"We just stopped pressing. We stopped trying so hard. We have to do like we did in that second half, play tight and play gritty."

The Chiefs defense also showed up, holding an opponent to fewer than 29 points for the first time this season. They forced one fumble and intercepted Taylor Heinicke to clinch the victory and leave Washington at 2-4 for the season.

A change of scene proved refreshing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who snapped a 20-game NFL losing streak when Matthew Wright kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give them a 23-20 victory over Miami in London.

Wright became the first kicker in NFL history with multiple field goals beyond 50 yards in the last four minutes of regulation time in a game.

He had also connected from 54 yards to lift the Jaguars level with 3:40 to play before his game-winner left both clubs 1-5.

Wright, recently of the practice squad, was playing just his third game for the Jaguars, getting the starting nod over Josh Lambo.

"He was telling me he was, like, a software engineer like a month and a half ago," Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. "Just crazy, you can't even make it up."

Added Jaguars coach Urban Meyer: "I don't think anybody on our team ever heard him speak until about 10 minutes ago."

In other early games, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 167 yards and a touchdown while Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell and Latavius Murray each ran for a touchdown to power the Ravens to a 34-6 rout over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens improved to 5-1 while the Chargers slipped to 4-2.

In later games, the Arizona Cardinals put their perfect 5-0 record on the line against the Browns in Cleveland.

The Cardinals, the last unbeaten team remaining this season, had to make the trip without coach Kliff Kingsbury, defensive tackle Zach Allen and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, who all tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The Las Vegas Raiders were in new territory as they travelled to Denver in the wake of coach Jon Gruden's resignation on Monday over emails exchanged with former Washington team president Bruce Allen between 2011 and 2017in which he Gruden used homophobic slurs and a racist trope to describe players union chief DeMaurice Smith.

Gruden was critical of the NFL's employment of women officials, player demonstrations during the national anthem and the league's efforts to curtail concussions in the emails, which came to light during the league-instituted investigation of workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment, at the Washington Football Team.

