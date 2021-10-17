'Not good enough': Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of the 4-2 defeat at Leicester

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"Right now the value of those tickets is ridiculously high. So that's all I know, friends asking me for tickets left, right and centre, I refused."

-- India cricket captain Virat Kohli on demand for tickets for next Sunday's T20 World Cup clash with Pakistan in Dubai.

"We were very strong for 70 minutes and very lucky for 20 minutes, to sum it up."

-- Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel after his side's 1-0 win over Brentford.

"The whole performance was not good enough with and without the ball."

-- Man United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 4-2 defeat at Leicester.

"The start of the match was catastrophic and the whole match was catastrophic."

-- Nice coach Christophe Galtier after his team's 1-0 defeat to Troyes in the French league.

"Really proud of Greaves, he had to sacrifice a lot. He was delivering parcels for Amazon not long ago and now he's getting man of the match and playing against Bangladesh

Man of the moment: Scotland's Chris Greaves celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim Haitham AL-SHUKAIRI AFP

-- Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer hailing man-of-the-match Chris Greaves who starred with bat and ball in the six-run win over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup.

"If I was believing everything I saw last week, I might not have been here today. My job is to get a few results. Unfortunately this year, if you're a manager in the Premier League and you haven't won in seven or eight, you come under pressure."

-- Newcastle boss Steve Bruce after a 3-2 loss to Spurs in the first match under the club's new Saudi owners.

