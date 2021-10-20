France blocks PSG fans from travelling to Marseille match on violence fears

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C) here seen celebrating after he scored his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League first round group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) and RB Leipzig, at The Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on October 19, 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain fans will be banned from travelling to Marseille for Sunday's Ligue 1 contest after several French matches were marred by violence in recent weeks, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

"Away games by the PSG club often disrupt public order" while "certain" Marseille fans "often display violent behaviour," the ministry said.

Individual or group travel by PSG supporters will also be prohibited starting at midnight Saturday because relations between the clubs "have been tainted with animosity for several years," it added.

The Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that PSG supporters are not allowed to go to the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Sunday evening for the Clasico⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kuhyligT1e — PSGcentre (@PSGcentre) October 20, 2021

The decision comes after riot police and security staff had to intervene to stop fan clashes or acts of hooliganism at a series of Ligue 1 matches last month that saw dozens injured.

Marseille has been involved in the violence more than once.

Earlier this month, fans at the Stade Velodrome lobbed fireworks, smoke bombs and other projectiles toward supporters of the Turkish club Galatasaray, sparking clashes both during and after the match.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe