Veteran Bennett to coach Dolphins as NRL expands

Brisbane (Australia) (AFP)

The Queensland-based franchise will join the league for the 2023 season with Bennett appointed to steer them on a four-year term.

It will be the sixth club led by Bennett in a 35-year top-flight career in which he has also coached Australia and England.

"The Dolphins have all the potential to be a real force in the NRL and I hope to turn that potential into a reality," said the 71-year-old, who led South Sydney to the Grand Final this year.

The Dolphins are the first new team to enter the NRL since the Gold Coast Titans in 2007, and only the second from Brisbane.

They beat off competition from two other Brisbane-based sides.

NRL chiefs are keen to expand to take advantage of increased broadcast revenue from showing more games a week, with the ultimate goal being an 18-team competition.

