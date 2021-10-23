Lee sent off as Valencia hit Mallorca twice in injury time

Mallorca's Lee Kang-in (R) was sent off against his former club Valencia on Saturday

Mallorca were on course for their fourth win of the season at Mestalla after Angel Rodriguez and Mouctar Diakhaby's own-goal gave them a surprise two-goal lead at half-time.

But Lee was shown a second yellow card before the hour and Valencia struck twice late on, Goncalo Guedes scoring in the 93rd minute and Jose Gaya pulling them level in the 98th.

There was still time for Rodrigo Battaglia to be sent off as well before the end, as Mallorca finished a dramatic contrast with nine men and the chance spurned for a valuable three points.

Valencia, who are now without a victory in six games, sit 10th in the table. Mallorca are just a point behind in 12th.

Lee joined Valencia aged 10 and made his debut for the first team in 2018, before going to make 62 appearances for the club.

But the South Korean refused to renew his contract and was allowed to leave last summer, with Mallorca signing the 20-year-old on a free transfer.

It was Lee's slaloming run down the right that set up Angel to give Mallorca the lead before Dani Rodriguez's attempted pull-back deflected off the sliding Diakhaby and inside the far post.

Lee was given a second booking for a high challenge on Daniel Wass, which gave Valencia belief as Marcos Andre's header almost crossed the line after hitting the post.

Mallorca appeared to have navigated the storm until Guedes' dipping effort from distance flew in after grazing the head of Franco Russo in the 93rd minute and in the 98th, Gaya levelled, finishing after Andre did well to keep the ball alive at the back post.

