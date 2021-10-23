Rashid picks up four wickets as England skittle West Indies for 55

England's Adil Rashid (L) picked up the last four wickets of the West Indies innings

Dubai (AFP)

The two sides met in the tournament five years after their clash in the 2016 final when Carlos Brathwaite hit Ben Stokes for four straight sixes in the last over.

But England fired a warning to their rivals in Dubai, beginning the Super 12 stage by bowling out their opponents in 14.2 overs.

Moeen Ali opened the bowling with his off-spin and made an instant impact, first with a sharp running catch to remove Evin Lewis. He then got the wicket of Lendl Simmons.

Chis Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer tried to hit back with boundaries but Moeen struck again.

Pace bowler Tymal Mills claimed two wickets including Gayle, the only batsman to make double figures with his 13, as West Indies crumbled in a poor batting performance from the two-time champions.

Rashid entered the attack with West Indies on 44-6 and bowled the big-hitting Andre Russell for nought. He took two more wickets in successive balls in his next over and then wrapped up the innings.

He returned outstanding figures of 4-2 from his 2.2 overs of leg-spin.

West Indies though avoided their worst T20 total of 45 against the same opposition in 2019.

