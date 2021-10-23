Wallabies edge Japan 32-23 in European tour warm-up

Australia's Rob Leota (L) celebrates with his teammate Folau Faingaa after scoring a try during the international friendly rugby union test match between Japan and Australia at the Oita Stadium in Oita on October 23, 2021.

Oita (Japan) (AFP)

The in-form Wallabies took an early lead in Oita with first-half tries from Tom Wright and substitute Jordan Petaia, but Japan hit back with one of their own from Lomano Lava Lemeki.

Tries from Taniela Tupou and Rob Leota early in the second half put Australia back in control, but Japan refused to be shaken off and Ryoto Nakamura crossed the line to set up a tight finish.

The Wallabies held on to pick up their fifth straight win, and now travel to Europe where they will play Scotland, England and Wales.

Japan also head off on tour to take on Ireland, Portugal and Scotland.

© 2021 AFP