Bears coach Nagy gets Covid-19

New York (AFP)

Nagy, whose team were thrashed 38-3 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday, told reporters he had tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

"Unfortunately, this morning, it came back that I was positive for COVID," Nagy said during a video press conference.

"This is something that, for us, it's a reminder to all of us to be extremely cautious and to understand where we're at."

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over head coach duties this week while Nagy is in isolation.

Tabor previously stood in for Nagy earlier this year when the Bears coach missed the start of rookie minicamp after being in close contact with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We created a plan two years ago when we started this thing. We have a role for every coach and the roles that if we don't have a coach, who steps in. That's how we'll go moving forward," Nagy said.

"I know our group of coaches and players are extremely resilient."

Under NFL protocols, Nagy must return two negative Covid-19 tests and show no symptoms of the virus in order to be cleared to return to his coaching duties.

