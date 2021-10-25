Brady throws 600th TD in Bucs romp, Bengals rip Ravens

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes on Sunday, including the 600th of his career, to power the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers over visiting Chicago 38-3

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

The 44-year-old legend completed 20-of-36 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns, three of them to Mike Evans, including the historic 600th on a 9-yard pass with six seconds to play in the first quarter for a 21-0 Buccaneers lead.

"I believe I'm just very lucky to play with so many great players and teammates over the years," Brady said. "I try to play the game the best I can.

"Nothing in this sport is individual. I'm just grateful for being able to play as long as I have."

Brady, whose landmark touchdown was his second of the game, saw Evans give the football to a spectator, unaware of its significance.

"He said, 'Oh man, do you want it back?'" Brady said. "I said, 'I think they are going to get it.'"

It took a jersey and another ball in exchange, but the fan parted with the historic ball.

"I definitely know we got that one back," Brady said. "That was one I wanted to have."

The reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs improved to 6-1 as Brady enjoyed his 97th game with three or more touchdowns and 37th with four or more, both matching NFL records set by Drew Brees, who ranks second in all-time touchdown passes on 571.

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Bengals over host Baltimore 41-17, snapping the Ravens' five-game win streak.

The top overall selection in last year's NFL Draft completed 23 of 38 passes, finding Ja'Marr Chase on eight receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown and C.J. Uzomah three times for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

"It was a big statement," Burrow said. "We really won all of our one-on-one matchups that really mattered.

"We've got tough resilient guys who don't back down under pressure."

It was the first time since 2013 the Bengals had managed 40 points against an opponent and the outcome left both clubs 5-2 atop the AFC North division.

"We're starting to earn respect," said Bengals coach Zac Taylor. "We have a long ways to go. But I'm really proud of the collective team effort."

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers completed 27-of-35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Packers over visiting Washington 24-10.

The Packers improved to 6-1 ahead of a Thursday matchup against unbeaten Arizona.

Kyler Murray threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) over visiting Houston 31-5.

At Nashville, Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to power the host Tennessee Titans over Kansas City 27-3.

NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry carried 29 times for 86 yards and also threw for a Tennessee touchdown while the Titans (5-2) frustrated Patrick Mahomes, who was intercepted and sacked four times.

Derek Carr completed 31-of-34 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns to spark the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) over visiting Philadelphia 33-22.

Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, two to Cooper Kupp, to lead the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) over winless host Detroit 28-19.

Koo kicks Atlanta to win

South Korean Koo Young-hoe kicked a 36-yard field goal on the final play to give the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) a 30-28 victory at Miami (1-5). The 27-year-old from Seoul had earlier kicked field goals from 33 and 36 yards.

Koo kicked a 40-yard game winner on the final play last month to beat the New York Giants.

Mac Jones threw for two touchdowns while Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor each ran for two touchdowns as the New England Patriots routed the visiting New York Jets 54-13.

Daniel Jones threw for 203 yards and a touchdown and Devontae Booker added a 19-yard touchdown run as the New York Giants beat visiting Carolina 25-3.

© 2021 AFP