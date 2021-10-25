Dupont named France captain for November Tests
Dupont, 24, is considered one of the world's leading players and stands in for Ollivon, who is out until next year with a serious knee injury.
The half-back, who has made 32 Test appearances since his debut in 2017, pipped domestic team-mate and childhood friend Anthony Jelonch, Toulouse captain Julien Marchand as well as Racing 92 centre Gael Fickou and La Rochelle's No. 8 Gregory Alldritt to the role.
Les Bleus host Argentina on November 6, Georgia eight days later and New Zealand on November 20 over the coming four weeks.
Earlier, Toulouse tight-head prop Dorian Aldegheri replaced La Rochelle's Uini Atonio in the squad.
Atonio, 31, has a muscle injury and was replaced after an hour in his club's Top14 victory over Toulon on Sunday.
Aldegheri, 28, will compete with Lyon's Demba Bamba and Castres' Wilfrid Hounkpatin for a starting berth.
Fabien Galthie's squad met up at their training base on Sunday, and will miss their club games next weekend.
