High-flying Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 134-8

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (R) took four wickets as New Zealand struggled against a disciplined bowling attack

Pakistan produced another disciplined bowling display to limit New Zealand to 134-8 in their Twenty20 World Cup clash in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Boosted after their brilliant performance in the 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India on Sunday, Pakistan were this time led by fast bowler Haris Rauf who finished with 4-22.

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell were joint top-scorers with 27 each while skipper Kane Williamson made a laborious 26-ball 25.

Pakistan applied the pressure right from the start as left-arm paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose three wickets against India earned him player of the match, bowled a maiden first over.

New Zealand reached 36 without loss when Rauf bowled Martin Guptill off his pads for 17. He also accounted for Conway and Glenn Phillips (13) in one over as New Zealand failed to lift the tempo at any stage.

Rauf also dismissed Mitchell Santner (six) with the last ball of the final over.

Shaheen finished with 1-21 while spinners Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim also took a wicket each.

Pakistan kept the same team that won against India.

New Zealand -- playing their first game in the Super 12s -- were jolted before the start of the match when fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament with a calf injury.

© 2021 AFP