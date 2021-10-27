Alcaraz gains Murray revenge in Vienna

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz avenged his Indian Wells defeat to Andy Murray on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP event in Vienna.

Alcaraz, 16 years younger than former world number one and three-time major winner Murray, clinched a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Last month, Murray, now ranked 156 in the world, had stunned his 42nd-ranked opponent in three sets in the second round of the prestigious Masters tournament in the Californian desert.

Alcaraz will face either third-seeded Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini or Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia for a place in the semi-finals.

