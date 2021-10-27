Braves rout Astros in first game of World Series

Atlanta's Jorge Soler rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game one of the World Series in Texas

Jorge Soler smashed a home run on the first swing of the game and Adam Duvall blasted a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves rolled over the Houston Astros 6-2 in the opening contest of the World Series on Tuesday.

The Braves, who are in their first World Series since 1999 and haven't won the Fall Classic since 1995, used a blistering start to post five runs in the first three innings and never looked back.

Both starting pitchers exited the game early, the Braves Charlie Morton with a broken leg and Astros Framber Valdez after giving up five runs on eight hits in just two innings in his World Series debut.

Braves closer Will Smith got the final out in the ninth inning by forcing Michael Brantley to ground out to second base.

The win was costly for the Braves who lost Morton for the rest of the best-of-seven World Series with a broken right fibula after he was hit by a ground ball.

The 37-year-old Morton started strong but it was the Atlanta batters that delivered the early fireworks in front of a crowd of 40,060 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Game two is Wednesday night in Houston.

The Astros, who lost in seven games to Washington in the 2019 World Series, are back in the title matchup for the third time in five seasons.

The Braves wasted no time getting off on the right foot as designated hitter Soler hit a lead off home run to make it 1-0. Soler took two balls then launched a 382 foot hit into left field.

Three batters later Austin Riley hit an RBI double, scoring Ozzie Albies as the Braves took an early 2-0 lead.

© 2021 AFP