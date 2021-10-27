England limit Bangladesh to 124-9 in T20 World Cup

That's out: England's Tymal Mills celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers led by Moeen Ali helped England restrict Bangladesh to 124 for nine at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday in the two nations' first ever meeting in the format.

Advertising Read more

Bangladesh, who were beaten in their opening Super 12 match by Sri Lanka, lost regular wickets after electing to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

Moeen and fellow spinner Liam Livingstone took two wickets each.

Left-arm quick Tymal Mills claimed three including two successive strikes to finish off the innings.

After giving away 10 runs in the opening over of the innings, Moeen hit back to be on a hat-trick in his second over, only to be denied by Mushfiqur Rahim, who top-scored with 29.

Moeen, an off-spinner, had Liton Das caught at deep square leg for nine and then sent back Mohammad Naim trudging back to the pavilion for five.

Bangladesh found themselves in trouble at 26-3 when Chris Woakes claimed Shakib Al Hasan's key scalp with Adil Rashid taking a good catch running backwards. Shakib fell for four.

Mushfiqur and skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who made 19, tried to repair the damage in a 37-run partnership before Livingstone broke through.

Livingstone trapped Rahim lbw, but England had to use the umpire referral to have the decision in their favour after the onfield official ruled it not out.

Bangladesh kept faltering as a run out cost Afif Hossain his wicket for five and Mahmudullah departed, for 19, soon after with Livingstone getting his second wicket.

Number nine Nasum Ahmed hit 19 off nine balls to give the Bangladesh total some respect as he smashed Rashid for two sixes and a four in the 19th over.

England, who thrashed holders West Indies in their opening match of the tournament, need 125 runs to bolster their semi-final hopes from Group 1.

© 2021 AFP