PSG's Herrera reports theft of wallet in Bois de Boulogne

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera had his wallet stolen while driving through the Bois de Boulogne, the sprawling Paris park notorious for prostitution, multiple sources confirmed on Wednesday.

A PSG player contacted police around 20h00 (1800GMT) from a road beside the Bois to report the "theft of his wallet from his car", Le Point weekly reported.

Sources later confirmed the identity of the player as the Spanish international.

"There was no violence," one of the player's entourage told AFP.

Herrera had attended a club-related function at PSG's Parc des Princes stadium nearby and was on his way home, the same source explained.

"At a traffic light somebody got into the car and grabbed his wallet and phone.

"Ander Herrera told them 'I'll give you 200 euros but give me back my wallet and phone' and dropped the person off a little further away and rang the police," the member of Herrera's close circle continued.

The fact that Herrera chose to contact the police rather than cover it up discounted any notion he was in the area for improper reasons.

"The aim of his call was to get this person arrested and to stop it happening again," the source said.

