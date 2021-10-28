Astros rout Braves 7-2 to level World Series

Jose Altuve rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run for the Houston Astros on Wednesday in their victory over Atlanta to level Major League Baseball'a World Series at one victory each

Houston's Jose Altuve smashed a home run and scored twice to spark the Astros over the Atlanta Braves 7-2 on Wednesday to level the World Series at one victory each.

Advertising Read more

Martin Maldonado added a two-run single for the Astros, who deadlocked Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship final ahead of game three Friday in Atlanta.

The Braves, in their first World Series since 1999, seek their first championship since 1995. They are 5-0 at home this year in the playoffs.

The Astros, in their third World Series in five seasons, won the 2017 crown but lost the 2019 title to Washington in seven games.

Nice weather allowed the retractable Houston stadium roof to be open at a World Series game for the first time since 2005.

Houston right-handed pitcher Jose Urquidy struck out seven Atlanta batters over five innings for the victory.

The Astros opened the scoring in the first inning when Altuve doubled, took third on Michael Brantley's sacrifice fly and scored on Alex Bregman's sacrifice fly.

Atlanta's Travis d'Arnaud smashed a solo homer in the second inning to lift the Braves level.

But Houston broke open the game with four runs in the second. Kyle Tucker singled, took third on Yuli Gurriel's single and scored on rookie Jose Siri's single.

Maldonado followed with a single to drive in both runners and later scored on a Brantley single for a 5-1 Astros lead.

The Braves answered in the fifth inning when Freddie Freeman singled in d'Arnaud from third.

Houston responded in the sixth when Yordan Alvarez walked and Carlos Correa singled to chase Braves southpaw starting pitcher Max Fried.

Alvarez took third when Tucker hit into a fielder's choice and he scored on a fielding error by Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies, making it 6-2.

Altuve blasted his 22nd career playoff homer off the first pitch from Atlanta reliever Drew Smyly in the seventh inning for the final run.

© 2021 AFP