German flanker Segner signs Blues' Super Rugby contract

New Zealand's Super Rugby side The Blues on Thursday signed up-and-coming German flanker Anton Segner for the 2022 season.

The 20-year-old from Frankfurt has been in New Zealand since 2017 when he captained prestigious rugby school Nelson College, going on to play for New Zealand schools in 2018.

This season, Segner has captained the Crusaders junior side and played for New Zealand Under-20s on the back of his performances for provincial side Tasman Mako.

The Blues official Twitter account welcomed Segner with a post in German - 'In blau siehst du ja gut aus!' (You look good in Blue!).

"You don't get too many Germans coming here (New Zealand) to take up rugby. It has all seemed pretty surreal to me," said Segner.

"There's a massive opportunity not just to play, but to learn from other players as well.

"The Blues have three All Black loose forwards, and I will be looking to learn and develop off them."

Blues coach and former All Black Leon MacDonald says he has tracked Segner, who can play in all three back-row positions, since the German first arrived in New Zealand.

"I was impressed with him as a schoolboy and have followed him since. Not only does he have all the physical attributes and skill set, but he also has an outstanding work ethic," said MacDonald.

"Anton is a young leader on and off the field and will be an excellent addition to the group of young talent at the Blues.

"These young guys have played together at higher honours and will be the future," he added.

