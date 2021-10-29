Di Maria sets up a goal and scores the winner in PSG fightback against Lille

Angel Di Maria set up Paris Saint-Germain's equaliser against Lille and scored the winner in the closing stages at the Parc des Princes.

Angel Di Maria scored a late winner for Paris Saint-Germain on Friday night as the Ligue 1 pacesetters came from behind to beat Lille 2-1 at the Parc des Princes and open up a 10-point lead over Lens.

With Kylian Mbappé missing due to illness, the PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino fielded Di Maria to right of Lionel Messi in the centre and Neymar to the left.

Despite such attacking prowess, it was Lille who created the first opening on the counter-attack. Jonathon Ikoné picked up the ball in his own half and powered forward.

The lay-off to Burak Yilmaz was perfect but the PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma palmed away the Turkey international's shot for a corner.

And Lille had further chances soon after. Ikoné stabbed wide from Renato Sanches' cross from right and Xeka thrashed a shot over from the edge of the area.

Fifteen points separated the teams before the start of the game. But the mid-table outfit belied the chasm and continued to rile and ruffle the monied array of stars. Messi was either hounded off the ball or surrounded.

Just after the half hour, Yilmaz made amends for his earlier imprecision. He collected a pass from Ikoné outfoxed Thilo Kehrer on the left and cut the ball back for Jonathan David who coolly slotted past Donnarumma for his eighth goal of the season.

Di Maria nearly levelled when sent clear just before the pause. But the Argentine scooped his effort just past the post.

Pochettino sent on Mauro Icardi in place of his fellow Argentine Messi for the second half. But the change brought little immediate effect.

And Lille could have been out of sight had David displayed more composure when presented with the ball and only Donnarumma to beat 10 minutes into the second half.

But the Canada international shot over and Lille lost their shape and way as the action whirled from end to end with little concern for solidity.

What entertainment.

The freewheeling suited PSG's band of mercurial talents rather than the brawn of the Lille collective.

And it was another of Di Maria's trademark streaky runs which brought the equaliser.

The Argentine fleeted to the byline on the left, paused, looked up and looped the ball invitingly for his unmarked skipper Marquinhos who volleyed home.

Icardi had a chance to grab the glory but he pushed his chance wide.

It was his compatriot who stole the limelight.

He jetted in from the right and passed to Neymar in the centre of the Lille penalty area. The 222-million euro Brazilian simply pushed the ball back into Di Maria's path and the left-footed shot rasped into the corner past Lille goalkeeper Ivo Grbic.

Quite heavenly, Angel.

