Wales great Jones' landmark day cut short by injury

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones saw his record-breaking appearance end just 19 minutes into a Test against New Zealand at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Jones, by playing in his 149th Test for Wales, surpassed retired New Zealand captain Richie McCaw's previous world record of most Test rugby union appearances for one country.

But the veteran lock appeared to suffer a left shoulder or arm injury tackling New Zealand full-back Jordie Barrett and was replaced by Will Rowlands, with the visitors 10-3 ahead.

It was the same arm that Jones injured just eight minutes into the British and Irish Lions warm-up Test against Japan at Murrayfield in June.

However, the second row recovered after just 18 days to lead the combined side during their 2-1 series loss in South Africa.

Wales continue their end of year series at home to South Africa a week on Saturday.

