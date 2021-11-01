Nadal targets Australian Open warm-up return in December

Coming back: Rafael Nadal has not played since the semi-final against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros in June

Rafael Nadal, who has been out with a foot injury since losing in the semi-finals of the French Open, said on Monday that he wants to return in December in Abu Dhabi, as he targets the Australian Open in January.

Advertising Read more

"My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament before Australia and then the Australian Open. That's my goal," the Spaniard said at a sponsor event in Paris. "We're working hard to make it happen."

Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009 and has lost in the final four times since then.

The 35-year-old Spaniard could face a weakened field as uncertainty swirls around the Covid-19 rules for players coming into Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of next year which runs from January 17-30 in Melbourne.

World number one Novak Djokovic, who beat Nadal at Roland Garros, said on Sunday he would make his mind up about whether he defends his title when an official decision is made regarding players and vaccinations.

Nadal hopes to be there.

"I don't know exactly when I'll be back," he said on Monday.

"But I can say that my goal is to try to come back to Abu Dhabi in December, and then, of course, for the start of the new season in January."

"The injury in my foot still needs to get a little better, but I'm already training almost an hour and a half a day so that's positive. Some days are better than others, but I'm starting to have a lot more positive days than negative ones. So I'm on the right track," he said.

"I'm training, I'm feeling better. I'm back on the court," he said.

In early September, Nadal announced that he had undergone treatment on his left foot that would keep him "away from the courts for several weeks".

He suffers from Muller-Weiss syndrome, a degenerative disease that causes a deformity of one of the bones in the central part of the foot.

© 2021 AFP