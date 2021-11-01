White takes charge, powers Jets to NFL upset of Bengals

New York Jets Mike White throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Quarterback Mike White outdueled Joe Burrow in his first NFL start, leading the New York Jets to a thrilling 34-31 NFL upset over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

White made the most of his first start, completing 37-of-45 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns and a trick play for the Jets, who ended a two-game losing skid.

White hit Tyler Kroft with a 13-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass with under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

White then caught the two-point conversion pass from Jamison Crowder on a trick play and the Jets led 34-31 with 3:50 left.

"Anything is possible," said Jets coach Robert Saleh. "The difference between play A and player Z is an opportunity and reps. That's what professional sports is. That why they come out of nowhere.

"Someone gets an opportunity. Mike has the world in front of him. He has to take advantage of it."

Shaq Lawson gave the Jets their first interception of the season after defecting a screen pass and catching the ball with 4:32 to go.

Cincinnati punted from its own 40-yard line with 2:19 remaining and never got the ball back.

The Jets improved to 2-5 on the season and beat the Bengals for the first time in their past four meetings.

White said Sunday's performance was just "affirmation" of what he believed all along, that he could play in the NFL.

"I was confident enough to be able to execute and move the offence," said White. "Today was an affirmation for it."

Burrow completed 21-of-34 for 259 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for the Bengals, who fell to 5-3.

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon scored twice and gained 91 yards on 18 carries. Tee Higgins led all receivers with 97 yards on four catches.

© 2021 AFP