McLaren sign up Kiwi Emma Gilmour for Extreme E bow

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (2L) McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown, (L), and Emma Gilmour (right) on Wednesday in Glasgow

McLaren on Wednesday announced Kiwi rally star Emma Gilmour in their drivers line-up for next season's Extreme E electric off-road championship.

Gilmour, 42, will share the wheel with American three-time rallycross champion Tanner Foust for McLaren's Extreme E debut, becoming the first female driver in the British team's near 60-year history.

A runner-up three times in the New Zealand Rally Championship Gilmour's signing was announced by McLaren at a function in Glasgow at the Cop26 Climate Change Conference.

"It's fitting that our first female driver originates from New Zealand where our founder Bruce McLaren was from," said McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown.

Gilmour moves to McLaren from Veloce, making two starts for the team co-founded by former F1 driver Jean-Eric Vergne this year.

Extreme E is seeking to highlight the environmental dangers posed to some of the world's most remote regions.

McLaren will be competing against a number of familiar faces from the Formula One world with Lewis Hamilton and the Briton's former Mercedes teammate and world champion Nico Rosberg among those with teams.

© 2021 AFP