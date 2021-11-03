Serves me right says Auger-Aliassime as he makes early Paris Masters exit

Canada's US Open semi-finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime was left bitterly disappointed at his limpid performance in exiting in the Paris Masters second round to lucky loser Dominik Koepfer

US Open semi-finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime said he was "greatly disappointed" after slumping to a straight sets defeat at the hands of former world number one Andy Murray's conqueror Dominik Koepfer in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

The 21-year-old Canadian's disappointment was compounded by the 6-3, 7-5 defeat also ending his hopes of reaching the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

The ninth seed had required three sets on Tuesday to overcome Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager but there was no way back against lucky loser Koepfer.

Auger-Aliassime's cause was not helped by his service going to pot with eight double faults.

"I fought against myself some times," he said.

"So it's not a great lesson to draw or nothing great to interpret to understand what didn't go well today.

"I was motivated to have a good week here, so of course I'm greatly disappointed."

Koepfer plays seventh seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz, who beat American Tommy Paul 7-5, 7-6 (7/4), in the third round.

He was far from alone in being a seed to be sent home early on Wednesday.

Taylor Fritz, who knows what it is like to lose to Koepfer having fallen to him in the second round of this year's French Open, sent fifth-seed Andrey Rublev packing 7-5, 7-6 (7/2).

A broad grin spread over the big-serving American's face, a stark contrast to the grimace of pain as he exited Roland-Garros in a wheelchair having injured his knee in the final point of his defeat by Koepfer.

'It is cool'

There was joy for the sizeable home crowd as French qualifier Hugo Gaston, ranked 103rd in the world, beat Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 7-5.

Gaston, 21, refused to compare his victory to that of last year's French Open when he beat Stan Wawrinka, then ranked 17 in the world, but enjoyed the moment all the same.

"I had nothing to lose, it was crucial that I play my natural game so I had no regrets at the end of the match," he said.

"I succeeded in achieving that aim, I was really solid at the most pivotal moments, and I played really well in the last game.

"It is cool to have the chance to play another game here."

Gaston awaits the winner of what should be a cracking duel.

The eighth seed 20-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner plays 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, two of the younger generation to have made a huge impression this season.

They will be aspiring to challenge the likes of number one Novak Djokovic and number two Daniil Medvedev in the years to come.

Medvedev -- nicknamed 'The Octopus' for his ability to get to most balls -- has dreams of toppling the man he calls his friend Djokovic as year end world number one.

The 25-year-old Russian -- who dashed Djokovic's dreams of a Grand Slam sweep beating him in September's US Open final -- is in action later on Wednesday when he plays Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Australian lucky loser Alexei Popyrin and fourth seed Alexander Zverev takes on Dusan Lajovic of Serbia.

© 2021 AFP