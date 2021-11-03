Leipzig's late leveller dampens Wijnaldum's night of glory for PSG

Georginio Wijnaldum (right) scored his first goals for Paris Saint-Germain during their 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig.

Much-maligned summer arrival Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice on Wednesday night as RB Leipzig scored a stoppage time penalty to share the spoils with Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertising Read more

The 30-year-old arrived on a free transfer during the summer on the back of stellar performances as Netherlands skipper during the European championships.

But the former Liverpool midfielder has struggled for playing time and relevance since the move.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has preferred Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye and Danilo Pereira as his midfield sentinels.

Patience

In the prelude to Wednesday night's match, Wijnaldum, one of a cluster of recruits including Lionel Messi, said time and patience was needed for the squad to become familiar with each other.

And for the fourth game in Group A, Pochettino, preferred the Dutchman to Herrera and placed him on the right behind Angel Di Maria and ahead of Achraf Hakimi.

In the absence of the injured Messi, Kylian Mbappé started in the centre to the right of Neymar.

Pochettino's reshuffle eventually brought rewards following Christopher Nkunku's opener for the hosts at the Red Bull Arena after seven minutes.

The former PSG striker got ahead of Presnel Kimpembe to head in André Silva's cross from the left past a flat-footed Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Five minutes later Donnarumma redeemed himself when he saved Silva's penalty.

Start

Wijnaldum opened his account for PSG after 21 minutes. He stabbed home past Peter Gulacsi after Mbappé's cutback.

His second, a header, came just before half-time.

After the pause Mbappé and Nkunku both missed presentable chances.

But in the dying seconds, Kimpembe was adjudged to have fouled Nkunku in the penalty area.

Dominik Szoboszlai slotted past Donnarumma to notch up Leipzig's first point of the campaign to the delight of the 40,000 fans in the stadium.

Change

With Manchester City thrashing Bruges 4-1 at the Etihad, PSG drop to second in the pool with eight points while City take over top spot with nine points.

PSG travel to City on 24 November and finish off the group stages on 7 December with a home tie against Bruges.

Elsewhere in the competition, Liverpool moved into the last 16 with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Ajax advanced to the knockout stages from Group C with a 3-1 victory at Borussia Dortmund who lost Mats Hummels to a red card after 29 minutes at the Signal Iduna Park.

And in Group D, France international Karim Benzema struck twice as Real Madrid saw off Shakhtar Donetsk to move top of the pool with nine points.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe