Djokovic moves into last eight after leg injury forces Monfils to quit

Top seed Novak Djokovic advanced to the last eight at the Paris Masters on Thursday after his opponent Gael Monfils withdrew from their match with a leg injury.

Djokovic, who is seeking a record extending sixth title at the tournament, had beaten the Frenchman on all 17 of their previous encounters.

"I had nothing to lose," said Monfils. "It's always great to play Novak and to see where your game is and especially here in Paris. Now I won't have that chance."

Monfils, 35, injured his leg during his second round match on Wednesday night against compatriot Adrian Mannarino.

He said scans after that match on Thursday morning had revealed a muscle strain. "This kind of thing is common at the end of the season," he added. "It's cool that it's not a torn muscle.

"Of course when you are in Paris you want to risk it all but it was much wiser to withdraw and rest."

While Monfils recovers and prepares for the 2022 season, Djokovic will on Friday take on the unseeded American Taylor Fritz who beat the 10th seed Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

The defeat ended Norrie's chances of appearing at the eight-man season ending championships in Turin.

Seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz enhanced his prospects of featuring at the elite event with a three set win over Dominik Koepfer.

It ended 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 to the Pole who reached the last eight in Paris for the first time.

The 24-year-old will take on James Duckworth after he beat his fellow Australian James Duckworth 7-6, 6-4.

