Fly-half Carreras preferred to Sanchez for Pumas' France Test

Paris (AFP) – Gloucester's Santiago Carreras will start at fly-half instead of Nicolas Sanchez for this weekend's Test with France, the Argentina Rugby Federation announced on Thursday.

Carreras, 23, has started just three internationals in the No. 10 shirt but deputises for Stade Francais' Sanchez who is named on the bench after suffering a shoulder problem in last weekend's Top 14 loss.

The former Jaguares playmaker is joined at half-back for Saturday's game by experienced 32-year-old Tomas Cubelli, who missed The Rugby Championship with a hand injury.

Biarritz' Cubelli is one of eight changes made by head coach Mario Ledesma from October 2's loss to Australia.

Tight-head prop Thomas Gallo and left winger Mateo Carreras, fly-half Santiago's brother, make their first Test starts.

11 members of the matchday squad play their club rugby in France including the Parisian pair of Sanchez and flanker Marcos Kremer.

Los Pumas head to Italy next weekend before finishing their end of year tour against Ireland on November 21.

Argentina team to face France on Saturday at 2000 GMT (15-1):

Emiliano Boffelli; Bautista Delguy, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Facundo Isa, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera; Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo

Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Rodrigo Martinez, Santiago Medrano, Lucas Paulos, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Nicolas Sanchez, Lucio Cinti

Coach: Mario Ledesma (ARG)

